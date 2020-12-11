Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Make Big Change in Long-Distance Romance

And while some couples have grown apart while social distancing, Rachel suggested her bond with Bryan has only strengthened.

“Not taking away from what’s going on in the world and just focusing on me and Bryan, it was the silver lining in all of this for us because I’m always gone,” she said. “So, it was like we’re living this long-distance relationship and for the first time in our relationship, marriage, I was still and I was present.”

Rachel said they were in Miami together for six months. “We were together every single day. We got into this routine,” she explained. “And it can be scary place because, as we see, a lot of couples didn’t survive quarantine because you can’t escape the relationship. You have to face the reality of it—the good, the bag, the ugly. And it’s definitely all those things. But for us, we just kind of got back to the basics.”