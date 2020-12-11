Home Entertainment Quotes From The First Euphoria Special Episode

1.

“I feel like I’ve found, like, this amazing balance where I’m like happy and healthy and I’m not looking to anybody else for that happiness, you know?” —Rue


HBO / Via giphy.com

Needless to say, Jules had Rue’s heartstrings are in knots.

2.

“Sobriety is your greatest weapon.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

Ali is an advocate I’d love to have in my life.

3.

“To tell you the truth, drugs are probably the only reason I haven’t killed myself.” —Rue


HBO / Via giphy.com

Things got real — make it stop.

4.

“You didn’t come out of the womb an evil person.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

Always with the knowledge. That’s Ali for ya.

5.

“You’ve been fighting a losing game since the first day you got high.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

Even when Rue can’t find sympathy, Ali’s there to help.

6.

“So, you’re saying the reason my dad died is because God didn’t believe in him?” —Rue


HBO / Via giphy.com

And, now I’m back to sobbing about Rue, her sister, and mom trying to move on without her dad.

7.

“A true revolution has no allies.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

Ali needs to just have a TedTalk already.

8.

“Well, why does your life have a purpose and my dad’s doesn’t?” —Rue


HBO / Via giphy.com

Just start shining that next Emmy now, Zendaya.

9.

“You’ve got to believe in the poetry because everything else in your life will fail you, including yourself.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

I need this on every bumper sticker and Post It note that I own.

10.

“Everything’s that good to you ain’t always good for you” —Miss Marsha

11.

“Baby, trouble don’t last always.” —Miss Marsha


HBO / Via giphy.com

Miss Marsha’s grandmother’s wisdom is goals.

12.

“It’s not even the lies that hurt, you know? It’s the fact that you’re never really emotionally prepared for someone to leave you.” —Rue


HBO / Via giphy.com

Come back, Jules. You hurt Rue and I just don’t have time for it.

13.

“Drugs change who you are as a person.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

Who knew two people could unmask so much in a diner booth?

14.

“The sentence that you have given yourself is that you, Rue Bennett, are beyond forgiveness.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

Keepin’ it real, per usual.

15.

“Ali, I just don’t really plan on being here that long, and that’s the tough part about all of this, you know?” —Rue

16.

“Everyone’s just out to make everyone else not seem like human and I don’t really wanna be a part of it” —Rue

17.

“How do you want your mom and sister to remember you?” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

No, no. Including fam = first class ticket to “Sob Town.”

18.

“As someone who tried really hard to be someone I couldn’t.” —Rue


HBO / Via giphy.com

I don’t care what anatomy says, my heart dropped to my toes when Rue said this.

19.

And finally, “I got faith in you.” —Ali


HBO / Via giphy.com

Don’t we all, Rue. Don’t we all.

