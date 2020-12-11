Quotes From The First Euphoria Special Episode

“As someone who tried really hard to be someone I couldn’t.”
1.
“I feel like I’ve found, like, this amazing balance where I’m like happy and healthy and I’m not looking to anybody else for that happiness, you know?” —Rue
2.
“Sobriety is your greatest weapon.” —Ali
3.
“To tell you the truth, drugs are probably the only reason I haven’t killed myself.” —Rue
4.
“You didn’t come out of the womb an evil person.” —Ali
5.
“You’ve been fighting a losing game since the first day you got high.” —Ali
6.
“So, you’re saying the reason my dad died is because God didn’t believe in him?” —Rue
7.
“A true revolution has no allies.” —Ali
8.
“Well, why does your life have a purpose and my dad’s doesn’t?” —Rue
9.
“You’ve got to believe in the poetry because everything else in your life will fail you, including yourself.” —Ali
10.
“Everything’s that good to you ain’t always good for you” —Miss Marsha
11.
“Baby, trouble don’t last always.” —Miss Marsha
12.
“It’s not even the lies that hurt, you know? It’s the fact that you’re never really emotionally prepared for someone to leave you.” —Rue
13.
“Drugs change who you are as a person.” —Ali
14.
“The sentence that you have given yourself is that you, Rue Bennett, are beyond forgiveness.” —Ali
15.
“Ali, I just don’t really plan on being here that long, and that’s the tough part about all of this, you know?” —Rue
16.
“Everyone’s just out to make everyone else not seem like human and I don’t really wanna be a part of it” —Rue
17.
“How do you want your mom and sister to remember you?” —Ali
18.
“As someone who tried really hard to be someone I couldn’t.” —Rue
19.
And finally, “I got faith in you.” —Ali
