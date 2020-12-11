Pregnant Morgan Stewart Ties the Knot With Jordan McGraw in Intimate Ceremony

Instagram

Five months after making public her engagement to fiance Jordan, the 32-year-old ‘Daily Pop’ host shares on her Instagram account a beautiful picture of their wedding.

Congratulations are in order for Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw. Several months after making public their engagement and her pregnancy, the former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star and her fiance finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

On Thursday, December 10, the 32-year-old expectant mom took to Instagram to break the happy news. Alongside a photo of her kissing her now-husband after their wedding ceremony, she wrote alongside a house emoji, “Btw … Jordan and Morgan McGraw.”

Also sharing the wedding picture was Morgan’s husband Jordan. In the picture posted on his Instagram page, the “Met at a Party” crooner was captured wearing a black tuxedo as he held his wife’s hand. She, in the meantime, looked adorable in a white dress. “12-9-20,” he noted the date of their wedding in the caption.

Jordan’s post has since been flooded with congratulatory messages. One in particular came from his father Dr. Phil McGraw who gushed, “So happy for you and Morgan! It is inspiring to see the love you share and I can’t wait for the life you will share to unfold. Love you both!! Good job Jordan!” His mother Robin McGraw simply stated, “So happy,” and fellow singer Joe Jonas sent him several crying and purple heart emojis.

Morgan and Jordan’s nuptials came five months after the two got engaged. Back in July, the “Daily Pop” host showed off her massive diamond ring in an Instagram photo that saw her wearing a one-piece swimsuit with caption that read, “Fireworks.”

In the following month, the couple informed their Instagram fans that they are expecting their first child together. Posting a gender reveal video, the expectant father quipped, “Been working on my dad jokes for years.” His then-fiance, meanwhile, jested, “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed.”

This is Morgan’s second marriage. She was previously wed to Brendan Fitzpatrick before calling it quits in 2019, after three years of marriage.