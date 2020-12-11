Polestar 2 EVs start shipping to Canadians

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


The hotly anticipated Polestar 2 is starting to ship to Canadians.

Alongside this, the brand has also opened retail spaces in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal to help show more people this little-known EV from Volvo.

Several features make this car stand out, but for the tech crowd, its new Android-based infotainment system has gathered lots of hype prior to its release.  As a regular car, the Polestar 2 has an output of 408 hp and 487 lb.-ft of torque, resulting in a 0-100km time of just under five seconds.

Polestar also says that the car can get between 375km of range off of a charge. This doesn’t make it the most jaw-dropping EV to grace the Canadian market, but it’s not below average by any means.

The car also has a luxurious design that looks like a very sporty crossover. The Polestar 2 starts at $69,000 and can range up to $82,000 if you configure it with all the top of the line add-ons.

PoleStar is also offering at-home test drivers that Canadians can order if they’re interested in taking the vehicle for a spin.

Source: Polestar

