Polestar 2 EVs start shipping to Canadians

The hotly anticipated Polestar 2 is starting to ship to Canadians.
Alongside this, the brand has also opened retail spaces in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal to help show more people this little-known EV from Volvo.
Several features make this car stand out, but for the tech crowd, its new Android-based infotainment system has gathered lots of hype prior to its release. As a regular car, the Polestar 2 has an output of 408 hp and 487 lb.-ft of torque, resulting in a 0-100km time of just under five seconds.
Polestar also says that the car can get between 375km of range off of a charge. This doesn’t make it the most jaw-dropping EV to grace the Canadian market, but it’s not below average by any means.
The car also has a luxurious design that looks like a very sporty crossover. The Polestar 2 starts at $69,000 and can range up to $82,000 if you configure it with all the top of the line add-ons.
PoleStar is also offering at-home test drivers that Canadians can order if they’re interested in taking the vehicle for a spin.
Source: Polestar