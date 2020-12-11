Pitt opts out of bowl game, ends season at 6-5

On Friday, the Pitt Panthers officially became the second team to decline any upcoming invite to a bowl game for 2020.

The Boston College Eagles announced their decision to opt out of bowl season on Thursday.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said in the prepared statement:

“Our football student-athletes’ sacrifice and commitment have been extraordinary. This season has been an especially taxing experience, physically and mentally, on and off the field. Despite this unprecedented environment, our team finished strong concluding with last night’s win at Georgia Tech. We are thankful and proud of how they handled the past six months and want them to have a well-deserved restful holiday season with their families and loved ones.”

Head coach Pat Narduzzi added:

“In my three decades as a coach, I’ve never been around a group of players who have faced greater challenges beyond the field than our team this year. And yet, from the time they arrived back on campus in early June, these young men never wavered—not in the face of rigorous health protocols, multiple rounds of COVID testing each week or while handling the mental and physical challenges of playing 11 games in a pandemic. “I’ve always been proud to be Pitt’s head football coach. That pride was especially great in working with this 2020 team. They have my eternal gratitude and respect.”

Pitt notched a 34-20 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday evening to improve to 6-5 on the season. The Panthers lost four straight during the year before turning things around and winning three of their final four.