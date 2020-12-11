Photos: Rakul Preet Singh leaves to shoot for Mayday

Rakul Preet Singh who recently returned from her dreamy vacation in the Maldives is back to work now. Her pictures from her vacation had gone viral on the internet but now looks like it’s time to get back to business. The actress will be seen in Mayday alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is being produced and directed by Ajay Devgn and will release on April 29, 2022.



The filming of the project is set to begin today in Hyderabad and for the same, actress Rakul Preet Singh was clicked leaving from Mumbai. Rakul opted for comfy yet chic clothes for her look as she strutted into the airport. Check out the pictures below…