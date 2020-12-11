Oracle says it is moving its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, CA to Austin, TX and will implement "a more flexible employee work location policy,quot; (Jessica Bursztynsky/CNBC)

Jessica Bursztynsky / CNBC:

Oracle says it is moving its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, CA to Austin, TX and will implement “a more flexible employee work location policy,rdquo;  —  – Oracle is the latest tech company to relocate from California to Austin, Texas.  — HPE announced its move to Houston earlier this month.

