Oracle says it is moving its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, CA to Austin, TX and will implement "a more flexible employee work location policy,quot; (Jessica Bursztynsky/CNBC)

Jessica Bursztynsky / CNBC:
Oracle says it is moving its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, CA to Austin, TX and will implement “a more flexible employee work location policy,rdquo; — – Oracle is the latest tech company to relocate from California to Austin, Texas. — HPE announced its move to Houston earlier this month.
Jessica Bursztynsky / CNBC: