Opinion: New rules for stock options make talent hunt harder

First, startup companies are not the only competitors for talented scientists and engineers. Medium-sized and large Canadian technology companies, which exceed the $500-million revenue threshold in the new rules, also hire such workers and will therefore be disadvantaged when competing for talent. Furthermore, while startups are an important source of innovation, established and larger firms (such as Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa) can also make important contributions to technological change — and they also compete for talent. Finally, the eligibility criterion adds complexity to an already complex tax code, while increasing compliance costs for firms that must navigate the new rules.

The proposed tax change will exacerbate Canada’s tax disadvantage relative to U.S. locations. Canadians in every province with taxable incomes at the $150,000 income level already face marginal tax rates that are higher than for Americans making an equivalent income in every U.S. state — and twice the rate in some cases.

While not the sole criterion for star scientists and engineers, expected long-run after-tax income remains a critical determinant when choosing where to work. Limiting stock option deductibility is therefore a particularly damaging tax, as it reduces after-tax compensation tied to innovation. Immigrants with the talent and inclination to be successful innovators and entrepreneurs will see Canada as a less desirable location and Canada’s economic growth rate will suffer as a consequence.

If Canada is serious about becoming a top destination for global talent, the economic incentives to attract and retain high-skilled scientists and engineers must align with this worthy goal. Changing the tax structure to penalize the use of stock options makes achieving it even harder.

Steven Globerman is a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, where Alex Whalen is a policy analyst.