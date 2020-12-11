Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith Join the Cast of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

WENN/Instagram/WENN/Mario Mitsis/FayesVision

The site also notes that ‘Penny Dreadful’ actor Danny Sapani is currently in talks to star on the prequel of hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, though his role is currently unknown.

More actors have been tapped to star on HBO’s upcoming series “House of the Dragon“. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy have reportedly been cast in the lead roles for the prequel of hit series “Game of Thrones“.

states that Cooke is set to play Queen Alicent Hightower, who is described as Viserys’ second wife and Rhaenyra’s stepmother, who had three children of her own with the king including Aegon II Targaryen. D’Arcy, meanwhile, will take the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys’ chosen heir, a dragon rider who grew up expecting to become the first ruling Queen of Westeros.

As for Smith, he will be portraying Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake. “The Crown” star’s character is described as Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

The site also notes that “Penny Dreadful” actor Danny Sapani is currently in talks to star on the medieval series. Should the deal be sealed, he will join British actor Paddy Considine (“The Outsider“, “Peaky Blinders“) as he is set to play King Viserys Targaryen, whose description reads, “A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

The show doesn’t only add some new faces on to the cast, but also to the crew. Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes have been tapped to round out the directing team.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s House Targaryen chronicle “Fire & Blood”, “House of the Dragon” is set 300 years before “Game of Thrones”. The show will also reportedly feature Aegon II Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhaenyra’s uncle and an experienced warrior

The series hails from Martin and co-showrunners Ryan Condal (“Colony“) and Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones”). Sara Lee Hess from “Orange Is the New Black” is also said to be joining the show’s writing-producing team.

“House of the Dragon” is set to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO.