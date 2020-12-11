Olive Garden Has the Best Response to Taylor Swift’s Song Shout-Out

No body, no crime—just breadsticks. Olive Garden is thrilled to be a part of the Swiftverse.

On Dec. 11, Taylor Swift dropped her ninth studio album evermore, and with it, her very first collaboration with friends and tour mates Alana, Este and Danielle Haim. The track, a twisted murder tune called “no body, no crime,” name-checks Este as a woman murdered by her husband, who Taylor’s character then offs in an act of revenge. However, it’s not just Este that Taylor names in the song: Italian chain restaurant Olive Garden also gets a shout-out, as the spot where Este is supposed to be on Tuesday nights.

“Este wasn’t there Tuesday night at Olive Gardеn,” Swift sings on the track. “At her job or anywhere.”

After hearing the name-check, fans took to social media to ask the food chain about the honor. “HOW WE FEELING MISS SWIFY JUST NAME DROPPED Y’ALL,” a fan tweeted at the restaurant.

The official Olive Garden Twitter account responded with an iconic Legally Blonde quote: “What, like it’s hard?”

In response to another fan’s excitement, the restaurant tweeted, “We’re listening, (to track 6) on replay— eating our feelings in breadsticks.”

When asked by a follower what their favorite evermore track was, they stated the obvious with a winking emoji: “You already know the answer to this.”