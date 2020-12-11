Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell out indefinitely with illness

Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore forward E.J. Liddell helped his team win four consecutive games to open the campaign. It’s now unknown when or if he’ll play again this season.

On Friday, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann confirmed that Liddell is out indefinitely due to an illness that is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” Holtmann said in the prepared statement. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”

Liddell becomes a spectator while leading the Buckeyes with 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He tallied career highs in points (19) and rebounds (12) in Ohio State’s 90-85 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge and hit a clutch stepback at the free-throw line with under a minute remaining to secure the result.