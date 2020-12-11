NY Attorney General expects documents within weeks in Bitfinex/Tether case By Cointelegraph

On Dec. 9, 2020, the OAG wrote to Justice Joel Cohen to request the deadline be pushed back until Jan. 15, 2020 — presumably a typo and actually a request for the same date in 2021.

The Office of the New York Attorney General, or OAG, has requested a deadline extension for iFinex Inc — the parent company of both crypto exchange Bitfinex and stablecoin issuer Tether — to produce the documents requested for their ongoing legal battle.

