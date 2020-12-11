NY Attorney General expects documents within weeks in Bitfinex/Tether case By Cointelegraph

NY Attorney General expects documents within weeks in Bitfinex/Tether case
The Office of the New York Attorney General, or OAG, has requested a deadline extension for iFinex Inc — the parent company of both crypto exchange Bitfinex and stablecoin issuer Tether — to produce the documents requested for their ongoing legal battle.
On Dec. 9, 2020, the OAG wrote to Justice Joel Cohen to request the deadline be pushed back until Jan. 15, 2020 — presumably a typo and actually a request for the same date in 2021.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.