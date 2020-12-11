Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving addresses $25K fine

Kyrie Irving has never been a fan of the media, to say the least. The Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard has avoided interviews since training camp began on Dec. 1, and the NBA took action against him for violating league rules.

Irving and the Nets were fined $25,000 each for failure to comply with the league’s media access rules. On Friday, Irving addressed the fine on Instagram, quoting human rights activist Malcolm X while also saying that he hopes the fine money goes to “marginalized communities in need.”