Neetu Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19



Neetu Kapoor who was shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. So did her co-star Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta.





Neetu was then flown to Mumbai by an air ambulance so that she gets proper treatment done. Now, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share that her mother has tested negative for COVID-19 and is feeling fine now. She wrote, “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers – My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.” Awesome news, isn’t it?