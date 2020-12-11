NCAA looking for alternate sites to host Rose Bowl?

One of college football’s most venerable traditions is poised to look much different in 2021 — and it might not even happen where it’s supposed to.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, NCAA officials are putting together contingency plans to potentially play the annual Rose Bowl game outside of Pasadena. AT,amp;T Stadium in Dallas has been viewed as a potential alternative site.

The same thinking is in place surrounding the scheduled College Football Playoff semifinal in Pasadena, which could move to a different city in an effort to allow the Rose Bowl to stage a more traditional game.

The main point of concern is COVID-19 cases in Southern California. The state’s stay-at-home order is expected to last through Christmas, and three other bowl games scheduled to be played in California have been canceled. The Rose Bowl has asked for a special exception to allow families of players to attend the game, but thus far, they have been denied.

At one point, there was talk of playing a second Rose Bowl when a spring season appeared likely. Now, there might be none at all, at least in the traditional sense.