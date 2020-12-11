NBA fines Nets, Irving $25K each for media access violations

Irving has declined to speak to the media since the start of training camp on Dec. 1.

Last week, he opted to issue a statement to the media rather than speak directly to them. The All-Star point guard has been slammed by reporters in recent months, and said his statement was released to “ensure that my message is properly conveyed.”

The NBA’s media policy requires players to be accessible to the media at practices and games. If Irving continues to refuse questions, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit with another fine.

In 20 games last season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.4% from deep. He missed a significant amount of time due to a shoulder injury, but is expected to be ready for the start of the upcoming season.