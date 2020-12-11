NBA fines Nets, Irving $25K each for media access violations

Kyrie Irving’s avoidance of the media during the 2020-21 season likely won’t last long.
The NBA fined Irving and the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 each for failure to comply with the league’s media access rules, according to a release shared by ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The statement says the fines are the “result from Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability.”
Irving has declined to speak to the media since the start of training camp on Dec. 1.
Last week, he opted to issue a statement to the media rather than speak directly to them. The All-Star point guard has been slammed by reporters in recent months, and said his statement was released to “ensure that my message is properly conveyed.”
The NBA’s media policy requires players to be accessible to the media at practices and games. If Irving continues to refuse questions, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit with another fine.
In 20 games last season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.4% from deep. He missed a significant amount of time due to a shoulder injury, but is expected to be ready for the start of the upcoming season.
