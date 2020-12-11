NBA | ESPN top 100 list blasted by fans, players

ESPN has come under fire from fans and players following the release of their annual Top 100 NBA players list.

Each year, the sports broadcasting giant brings together its brightest minds to carve out an extensive list of the NBA’s top players.

As is the case with any list, every opinion and statement is subjective but this time around, many have been left puzzled with a number of the rankings.

Lakers superstar LeBron James was crowned No.1, which based on his NBA Finals performance is difficult to argue against, but the No.2 spot handed to his All-Star teammate Anthony Davis was a huge point of contention, especially as it came at the expense of the MVP of the last two seasons, Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo who came in at No.3.

Davis is undoubtedly a superstar with No.2 potential but it’s worth noting that Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard all finished ahead of him in last season’s MVP voting.

In other spots that left fans scratching their heads, former MVPs Kevin Durant (6) and Stephen Curry (8), who are both coming off injuries, were listed outside the top five.

It’s easy to accept that their injuries may have played a part in a slightly lower ranking, but with Curry having won three championships and Durant with two in the past five years, it’s hard to see how neither could crack the top five at least.

It was especially tough for Golden State Warriors fans to see Portland point-guard Damian Lillard ahead of Curry, with the two-time MVP getting the wood on him in recent times. Curry and the Warriors, with Durant injured for the series when he was a member of Golden State, famously swept Lillard’s Trail Blazers in the 2019 Western Conference Finals. The Warriors also swept Portland in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

San Antonio star and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was left so unhappy with his ranking of 82, he took to Twitter to let ESPN know about it.

“This was atrocious,” ESPN host Chiney Ogwumike said on The Jump.

“This was blasphemy. DeMar DeRozan deserves some respect put on his name.”

Although Lakers star Markieff Morris was happy his two teammates took out spots No.1 and No2., he was among a host of fans left unhappy with the overall list produced by ESPN, labelling it as “trash.”

ESPN NBA Player Rankings:

100. Joe Harris

99. Marcus Morris Sr

98. Otto Porter Jr

97. Derrick White

96. Marc Gasol

95. LaMarcus Aldridge

94. Jarrett Allen

93. Ricky Rubio

92. Mitchell Robinson

91. Seth Curry

90. Patrick Beverley

89. Joe Ingles

88. Jerami Grant

87. Buddy Hield

86. Brook Lopez

85. Danilo Gallinari

84. John Collins

83. Dejounte Murray

82. DeMar DeRozan

81. John Wall

80. Josh Richardson

79. Dennis Schroder

78. Aaron Gordon

77. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

76. Montrezl Harrell

75. Duncan Robinson

74. Myles Turner

73. Bojan Bogdanovic

72. PJ Tucker

71. Mike Conley

70. Steven Adams

69. D’Angelo Russell

68. OG Anunoby

67. Eric Bledsoe

66. Serge Ibaka

65. Blake Griffin

64. Kevin Love

63. TJ Warren

62. Bogdan Bogdanovic

61. Davis Bertans

60. Robert Covington

59. Tyler Herro

58. Goran Dragic

57. Tobias Harris

56. Zach LaVine

55. Christian Wood

54. Lonzo Ball

53. Jusuf Nurkic

52. Deandre Ayton

51. Michael Porter Jr

50. Domantas Sabonis

49. Spender Dinwiddie

48. Kemba Walker

47. Vitor Oladipo

46. Caris LeVert

45. Gordon Hayward

44. Draymond Green

43. Jaren Jackson Jr

42. Nikola Vucevic

41. Kristaps Porzingis

40. Fred VanVleet

39. Malcolm Brogdon

38. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

37. Marcus Smart

36. Russell Westbrook

35. Khris Middleton

34. De-Aaron Fox

33. Jrue Holiday

32. Jaylen Brown

31. Ja Morant

30. Kyle Lowry

29. Trae Young

28. Brandon Ingram

27. CJ McCollum

26. Rudy Gobert

25. Kyrie Irving

24. Pascal Siakam

23. Karl Anthony-Towns

22. Bradley Beal

21. Jamal Murray

20. Paul George

19. Zion Williamson

18. Donovan Mitchell

17. Devin Booker

16. Ben Simmons

15. Chris Paul

14. Joel Embiid

13. Bam Adebayo

12. Jimmy Butler

11. Jayson Tatum

10. Nikola Jokic

9. James Harden

8. Stephen Curry

7. Damian Lillard

6. Kevin Durant

5. Kawhi Leonard

4. Luka Doncic

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Anthony Davis

1. LeBron James