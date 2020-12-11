Nancy Grace Warns ‘COVID Is No Joke’ After She and Family Contract the Virus

WENN/FayesVision

The former ‘Closing Arguments’ host, her husband and their twin children are currently isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus, while her 88-year-old mother is treated at a hospital in Georgia.

Nancy Grace sent a serious reminder for others after testing positive for COVID-19. Revealing that she and all of her family members have contracted the novel coronavirus, the former “Closing Arguments” host cautioned fellow Americans to take the pandemic seriously, and stressed that “COVID is no joke.”

The 61-year-old and her family received their positive diagnosis on Wednesday, December 9. They were tested for the virus two days prior. Daily Mail reported on Friday that she, her husband David Linch and their twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth are currently isolating at home. Meanwhile, her 88-year-old mother Elizabeth is being treated at a hospital in Georgia.

“Covid is no joke, we thought we had done everything right,” the legal commentator and television journalist told the outlet. “Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this.”

“We’re praying for my Mom that she returns home as soon as she can. We’d like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her,” she further pointed out. “David, the twins and I, will continue to isolate at home while we recover and we look forward to Mom coming home as soon as we are all better.”

On her battle with the virus, Nancy divulged that she had cough and flu-like symptoms. Her husband John, in the meantime, suffered a headache. Their twins, John and Lucy, also experienced headaches with additional sore throats. The “Injustice with Nancy Grace” host and her son have also lost their sense of smell.

Nancy is the latest TV personality to have contracted the virus. One day earlier, “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Hey everyone, it’s me. I just wanted to come on and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19,” she announced on Instagram. “I have a fever, a bad cough, and lots of aches and pains.”

On the same day, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also told her fans that she is battling the illness. “Hello everyone. I want to let you all know I tested positive for Covid-19,” she wrote on Twitter. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”