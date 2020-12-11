Multiple people injured as driver plows car into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City

A driver plowed a vehicle into a crowd of about 50 people at a Black Lives Matter protest Friday afternoon in Manhattan, injuring multiple people, police said.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. ET at the corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said.

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening and police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. But few other details were immediately available.

Local media reports said six people were struck, but it was unclear how many people were taken to the hospital.