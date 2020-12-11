Morocco, Israel normalisation is ‘betrayal’ of Palestine

© . Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian speaks during news conference in Moscow
DUBAI () – Morocco’s normalisation of relations with Israel is a betrayal and a stab in the back of Palestine, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to Iran’s parliamentary speaker, said on Friday.
Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalise relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.
