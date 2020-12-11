Morgan Stewart Shares Exclusive Wedding Photos & All the Sweet Details

All in all, everything turned out “perfect,” Jordan expressed. Morgan agreed, urging engaged couples to follow their lead. “If anybody at home is thinking about planning a massive wedding or you’re bummed out about what’s been going on and you want to postpone, don’t do it,” she said. “It’s the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way.”

Added the E! personality, “When you’re in a big group, that’s obviously amazing too, but I felt like we really could take everything in and we weren’t overwhelmed by everything.”

The only guests in attendance were both of their parents, along with Jordan’s brother and his wife and kids. And yes, Dr. Phil McGraw was very emotional throughout the day. As Jordan put it, “He was weeping from the lowermost hairs of his mustache the whole time.”

Jordan also shared the advice his father gave him for his future with Morgan, making sure to impersonate his infamous voice. “Do whatever she wants,” he recalled Dr. Phil saying. ” I got to tell you what, you want this thing to be easy, just do whatever she wants. She’s always right.”