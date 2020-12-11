Morena Baccarin Pregnant With Third Child

WENN

The ‘Deadpool’ actress announces she is having a new addition to her growing family, her third child overall and her second one with actor husband Ben McKenzie.

–

Actress Morena Baccarin is expecting another child with husband Ben McKenzie.

The “Deadpool” beauty went public with her baby news during a virtual interview on America’s “The Talk” on Friday (11Dec20), after discussing how their four-year-old daughter Frances likes to help McKenzie get ready for the couple’s date nights.

“What we now call date night is really honestly being able to take a walk outside together, but it heightens anxiety in the kids because we’re around all the time, so when we take a little time to ourselves, they’re like, ‘Where are you going?’ ” Baccarin shared.

“Ben very cleverly found a way to get them involved and asked Frances to get him ready for the day,” she continued, referencing an Instagram photo she shared 10 weeks ago, when her “Gotham” co-star showed off his unique look, which included nail polish, headbands, and bracelets.

“I don’t think he was expecting the blue nail polish and the bracelets and everything, but I think it looks good on him!” she laughed.

And as co-host Carrie Ann Inaba commented on how Baccarin was “glowing,” she inquired about the date itself.

“I think that date was pretty successful!” Baccarin smiled, as she stood up and rubbed her bulging belly for the camera.

The baby will be her second with McKenzie, who she wed in June, 2017, on Baccarin’s 38th birthday.

The actress is also mum to seven-year-old son Julius with her ex-husband, Austin Chick.