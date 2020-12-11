Monster shark forces Cottesloe Beach WA to shut twice in one day

Cottesloe Beach was shut twice in one day and drumlines deployed to catch and tag a monster shark that’s been lurking off the WA coastline.

The decision was made to catch, tag and release the powerful five-metre great white after it was spotted circling just a few hundred metres off Perth’s most popular beach.

The alert came from the Surf Life Saving helicopter off Cottesloe, at 9.32 on Friday morning with the alarm ringing out across the sand. Three minutes later, the beach closed and swimmers were evacuated from the water.

Cottesloe Beach was closed and drumlines deployed to catch and tag a five metre monster shark that’s been lurking off the Perth coast. ()

Fisheries deployed four drumlines, using pink snapper to attract the predator but the mission didn’t quite go to plan.

The mammoth creature got tangled in the lines and thrashed against the side of the boat, which was approximately one kilometre off shore.

One brave Fisheries worker had to place his hand dangerously close to the shark’s jaws to help free it.

Cottesloe Beach was closed and drumlines deployed to catch and tag a five metre monster shark that’s been lurking off the Perth coast. ()

Cottesloe Beach was closed and drumlines deployed to catch and tag a five metre monster shark that’s been lurking off the Perth coast. ()

After the shark moved away from the coast, Cottesloe reopened but the reprieve was short-lived, with the beach shut again just hours later.

Surf Life Saving WA says this is the latest sighting in a week with an abnormally high number of sharks spotted off Perth beaches.

There have been 31 seen since Monday, prompting the closure of 11 beaches and forcing 544 people out of the water.

The biggest sharks caught, tagged and studied around the world