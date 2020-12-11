Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content continued

Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company at remuneration to be fixed by the Company’s board of directors. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 10,004,303 99.72% 27,871 0.28%

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health and be more mindful of the impact they have on society and the planet. Users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes, begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals and have a positive impact on the planet including a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection and personal loans. Members can also easily buy and sell bitcoin 24/7 through the Mogo app, as well as participate in Mogo’s new bitcoin rewards program. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products, all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada’s largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision to gamify financial health and become the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005639/en/

Contacts

Craig Armitage

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(416) 347-8954

#distro