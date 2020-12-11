Megan Thee Stallion and Tinder Team Up to Reward Most Authentic Daters

Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion and Tinder are encouraging people to find love. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker has teamed up with the dating application to offer a $1 million reward to the app’s users who could show more of their authentic selves through the Put Yourself Out There Challenge.

The 25-year-old promoted her collaboration with the dating platform via Instagram. “What’s up hotties, it’s Megan Thee Stallion a.k.a the Hot Girl Coach with Tinder to tell you guys about put yourself out there. It’s a fun new contest that rewards people who create unapologetic and authentic profiles,” she kicked off the commercial clip.

“Tinder is giving away $10,000 to 100 people, yes that is a million dollars!! All you have to do is three easy steps,” she continued. “First, make a Tinder account that lets your unfiltered self shine. Make sure we see your personality, creativity, and originality. Show off your new Tinder profile with a screenshot and post it to your public Instagram page. Tag Tinder and use #PYOTChallenge and #contest. Go and put yourself out there and secure your bag.”

On the reason why she decided to join forces with Tinder, the “Savage” singer said in a press release, “I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online. That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 million to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way.” She further said, “By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are.”

About the collaboration with the “WAP” raptress, Tinder’s Vice President of Marketing-North America Nicole Parlapiano stated, “It’s been a challenging year, but we still see our members showing up with their next-level humor, creativity and honesty in their bios.” She added, “For those who are having a harder time putting themselves out there, we want to give them an extra boost of confidence.”

“That’s why we’re bringing some of the most important voices in culture to help support them,” she went on explaining. “I’m so thrilled to be partnering with Megan Thee Stallion, one of the hottest stars on the planet, to launch the #PYOTChallenge. Her career is a testament to where putting yourself out there can take you.”

Tinder users can join the Put Yourself Out There Challenge until December 31. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2021.