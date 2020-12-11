Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter Reveals What Lesson He Has to Keep Learning Over and Over

Vida, the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star’s middle child with wife Camila Alves, makes a brief appearance during his virtual interview for the newest episode of Amy Jo Martin’s ‘Why Not Now?’ podcast.

Matthew McConaughey‘s daughter Vida has some words to say about him. When making a brief appearance during the “Dallas Buyers Club” star ‘s virtual interview, his middle child with wife Camila Alves got candid about what lesson her father has to keep learning over and over.

The 10-year-old joined her father when he spoke to Amy Jo Martin for the latest episode of her “Why Not Now?” podcast. When the host asked the actor about one lesson he finds himself having to relearn over and over again, he shared, “We learn lessons – we know they’re right, we know they’re true, [but] activating them and having them instinctively become a habit is a different thing.”

In the clip obtained by PEOPLE, Matthew could then be seen pausing for a while before inviting Vida to join him. He then asked her, “What did I keep repeatedly having – I’ve got to learn that one again?” In response, the young girl bluntly replied, “Trusting, I guess, when you correct us. A lot of times you’ll correct us and then you’ll come back and you explain why you corrected us.”

“But usually, we’re just like..,” Vida continued, before Matthew chimed in, ” ‘We got it the first time.’ ” Agreeing with the Oscar winner’s statement, his girl stated, “Yeah.” As she left the chat, his father emphasized to Amy, “Trusting that they got it the first time.”

Vida is Matthew and Camila’s second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are also parents to 12-year-old son Levi and 8-year-old son Livingston. Back in October, the “White Boy Rick” actor shared what their children mostly did during quarantine.

“They have doubled down on their hobbies, creative things and parts of themselves I don’t think they would have leaned into if they were back in school,” he told PEOPLE at that time. “One of the assets of this COVID quarantine is they’ve been forced to be more self-reliant. They’ve been forced to create their way out of their boredom.”

Claiming that his kids are good at photography and storytelling, Matthew additionally mentioned some other talents that his kids have. “Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. … For Levi it’s probably more music,” he explained.

“Basically he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano,” the 51-year-old said of his eldest child. “In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, ‘Oh, that’s Hans Zimmer,’ or ‘That’s John Williams,’ which is really cool.”