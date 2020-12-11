Marianna Naturals Corp. Announces It Has Been Approved as a Walmart Marketplace Seller Marianna Naturals Corp. announces that their skincare products have been accepted by the Walmart Marketplace and are now available for purchase

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (MARIANNA NATURALS CORP.)Celebrity skincare and health and wellness brand Marianna Naturals Corp. is pleased to announce that they have been approved as a seller by the Walmart Marketplace. The company received the greenlight on November 24th, 2020 featuring their products on Walmart.ca

Marianna Naturals Corp. has been working strenuously behind the scenes over the course of the last few weeks with the intent of increasing its retail partnerships that will drive revenue for the company. With Walmart.ca as a global leader in e-commerce and innovation, and with their e-commerce site reaching over 900,000 daily visits by Canadians, the company is extremely excited to be featured in their marketplace. A total of 39 Marianna Naturals branded products over 4 different categories, are currently listed and live on the site and can be purchased here: https://www.walmart.ca/search?q=marianna%20naturals

The Walmart Marketplace is an online store where professional sellers require approval and exceptional customer service prior to inclusion on the e-commerce platform. “This is a major milestone for us. It gives the company a massive opportunity to rapidly increase sales, targeting millions of Canadians that shop online on-a-daily basis. We believe that our beauty and cosmetic products will stand out as the go-to brand for all-natural skincare,”says Joel DeBellefeuille, Co-Founder & CEO of Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals’ products are also featured in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands; as well as Etsy.com, Boutsy.com, Tundra.com and Beautykitchenonline.com

With COVID-19 ravaging the world and cutting the revenue from companies due to lack of foot traffic in retail stores, Marianna Naturals believes that a strong online presence throughout various online stores and marketplaces, will ultimately be the norm going forward, in-order-for brands to succeed.

Placement of the company’s skincare and beauty products in the Walmart Marketplace, willincrease the company’s public visibility considering their go-public strategy in the coming months through Statutory Plan of Arrangement with their partner company Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (C: PRMO) a listed company on the CSE (Canadian Securities Exchange). A previous press release discussing the arrangement can be viewed here: https://mariannacorp.com/blog/2020/05/04/primo-nutraceuticals-inc-signs-definitive-agreement-with-celebrity-brand-beauty-kitchen

Marianna Naturals Corp. and Beauty Kitchen manufactures fresh handmade CBD & non-CBD beauty care, personal care, and cosmetics products, which was born from the hugely popular Beauty Kitchen YouTube series. The founder, Heather Marianna, a bubbly social media personality, translated her passion for looking and feeling her absolute best into the development of her all-natural beauty and skincare product line. Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Beauty Kitchen is regularly featured in: Forbes, The Source, MTV, Bravo, The New York Post, People, Flipsnack, Vegas, Star Magazine, Radar Online and many more media outlets with a large following of celebrities who use their products.For more information visit:

