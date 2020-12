Kyrie Irving is currently engaged in a contentious standoff with reporters, and Kevin Love called out his former teammate for using a disrespectful term to characterize the men and women who work in the media.

Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were both fined $25,000 this week over his refusal to meet with reporters, which violates the NBA’s media rules. The point guard subsequently shared a statement on Instagram Friday in which he referred to media members as “pawns.”