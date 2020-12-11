Lil Wayne Sued By Former Manager For $20 Million

Lil Wayne’s has been sued by attorney Ronald Sweeney in a $20 million lawsuit against the New Orleans rapper over unpaid commission.

Sweeney says Wayne hired him in 2005 to help him negotiate his contract with Birdman’s Cash Money. The matter was eventually settled in 2018 with Sweeney’s help.

“Per our settlement agreement, the matter has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. In terms of the particulars, we’re prohibited legally from saying anything further. I can say that my client is happy. He is his own man, a man that owns his assets, his music and himself. At some point, Wayne will let his fans know what’s going to happen next,” Sweeney said in a statement at the time.

But Sweeney says he has not received all of his coins.

Wayne also asked him to fire his then-manager Cortez Bryant, before taking on the role himself. Sweeney says the rapper agreed to pay him a 17% commission, but Bryant and rapper/music executive Mack Maine “conspired to drive a wedge between Wayne and Sweeney.”