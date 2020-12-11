Liberty’s Hugh Freeze tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak within the Liberty Flames that caused them to withdraw from last weekend’s scheduled showdown with the undefeated Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is in the headlines once again.

Liberty confirmed on Friday that head coach Hugh Freeze tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and is isolating away from team activities.

“Coach Freeze has self-isolated himself and he continues to follow all guidelines set forth by the Liberty University medical staff and local health officials,” the Flames explained in a statement shared by Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports. “He looks forward to rejoining the team for bowl preparation next week.”

Freeze told CBS: “As of today, my symptoms are sinus congestion, body/back aches/no smell or taste and fatigue. Hopeful that’s all I experience.”

Liberty improved to 9-1 on the season with a 45-0 win over the UMass Minutemen on Nov. 27 but then paused all activities ahead of the Coastal Carolina game due to COVID-19 issues impacting the program. The BYU Cougars stepped up to face Coastal Carolina on short notice for a matchup of unbeaten squads.

Coastal Carolina won 22-17 for their 10th consecutive victory and rose to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Liberty, meanwhile, said it wants to reschedule the contest against the Chanticleers for another season.