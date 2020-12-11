‘LHHH’ Star Max Lux: I Do Not Beat My Wife!!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Max Lux faced backlash after audio of him verbally abusing his wife hit the internet this week.

His wife, Brandi B, already released a video making excuses for her husband, and now Max is taking to the internet to deny claims that he beat his wife.

RAPPER BEATS HIS GF!!!

“Verbal abuse has been on both sides of my relationship, and it is wrong, but I do not beat my wife, I do not beat my children. My children are all happy and healthy and spoiled because I don’t even discipline my children, and anybody who knows me knows that.”

He continued, “People who have been through this, they know what I’m saying, they know how difficult it is, to tell the truth when there’s a world full of physical, verbal, spiritual, and mental abuse, and we’re all suffering. I recognize that I recognize the climate we’re living in that overlooks people of color and women of color, and I don’t support that.”

Watch the video clip below.