Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami And Hamilton Interview

6. Funniest backstage memory from Hamilton?

I’m not the best one to answer that. If anybody has seen the show — or the film now on Disney+ — you’ve seen that I had a lot to do. And also, Burr’s not the comic relief of that show. So I took it all pretty seriously. I took the proceedings pretty seriously. There would be times where they would be laughing and stuff offstage. And I would have to find out why later because I was so focused on my thing. I really didn’t notice any of the shenanigans. I’m sorry!

7. Biggest challenge performing Hamilton live versus for film?

With [performing] live, you can fold in your mistakes. With film, there’s something final about that. There’s a finality to it. So you have to make sure that doesn’t make you stiff. But that is on your mind, that it is for posterity. And so it does weigh on you a little bit.

8. Have you taken any wardrobe pieces or props from the sets of your previous projects?

They took some antique photos of us on the set of Harriet with some period cameras, some cameras of the day. They look beautiful and aged in that way that we’re all obsessed with. So, I took those photos from Harriet.

9. Which of your roles was the hardest to prepare for: Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Sam Strickland in Smash, or Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami?

Sam Cooke. With Sam Cooke, you can pull up the footage, you can pull up the record, and do a direct comparison. So it was daunting, and it’s why I ran from the project for as long as I did.

10. Favorite memory from the set of One Night In Miami?

If I’m being honest, I’ve made a handful of movies now — not a ton — but it’s not always the most fun. I’m a live animal. I love live performing and that communication that happens with an audience, but you don’t obviously get on a set. So I found film sets a little sterile, a little technical. One Night in Miami was the first time that I felt that thing where I felt, ‘We’re in a moment,’ and I got goosebumps. I knew if any of that shows up in the film we’ll be all right because I’d never felt that on a film set before. Just, like, spirit.