Kobe Bryant’s Widow Pays Tribute to Million Lives Lost to Covid-19 in TIME’s In Memoriam Feature

The widow of Kobe Bryant remembers the ‘million souls’ lost to the coronavirus pandemic as she introduces the memoriam tribute that includes her late husband and daughter Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant has paid tribute to the “million souls” lost to the coronavirus pandemic as she introduced TIME’s Person of the Year In Memoriam feature.

The widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside their daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others in January – spoke of the “profound loss” many have experienced in 2020, due to the global health crisis and other reasons.

Speaking in a pre-recorded message on Thursday (10Dec20), she said, “Words cannot do justice to the grief we felt this year. At every level of human connection from across the world to across the table, we experienced profound loss.”

“We said goodbye to husbands, daughters, wives, sons, grandparents, friends and national heroes.”

“And we continue to count the lives surrendered to this cruel pandemic, which has claimed well over a million souls, worldwide.”

After Vanessa’s address, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and Kathryn Scott performed a moving rendition of “Over the Rainbow” for the In Memoriam section, which led with tributes to Kobe and Gianna.





While Kobe and Gianna Bryant were featured in the memoriam tribute along with the lives lost to coronavirus, LeBron James was crowned 2020 Athlete of the Year which was awarded to U.S. Women’s Soccer Team last year and BTS was hailed Entertainer of the Year which previously went to Lizzo.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year following their historic win at the election. Incumbent president Donald Trump had the honour in 2016 while Barack Obama was named Person of the Year in 2012.