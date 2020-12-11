Keanu Reeves on Cyberpunk 2077 and 2021 optimism

Keanu Reeves sits down with Sounds podcast Press X To Continue to talk about his role in the recently released Cyberpunk 2077.

As well as the game, he talks about the value of escapism in 2020, why he enjoys projects that look to the future and how optimistic he is for 2021.

Set in a dystopian version of the near future, Cyberpunk 2077 sees players live out a life in the criminal underworld of the fictional Night City.

Keanu plays Johnny Silverhand in the game and was speaking about it with Steffan Powell.