Justin Langer confirms Shaun Marsh in contention for opening spot against India

He has been the whipping boy of Australian cricket fans over the years, but Shaun Marsh could now make a sensational return to the Test side at 37 years of age.

A raft of injuries have left Australian coach Justin Langer with slim pickings for the opening duo to face India in the first Test, but he believes his fellow West Australian could fill in the void to great effect at the top of the order.

Victorian opener Marcus Harris is also in contention for the role as Langer sweats on the health of young gun Will Pucovski.

“You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible,” Langer told 7 NEWS on Friday.

Shaun Marsh hits out for Western Australia during this Shieffield Shield season. (Getty)

“His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket – not only this year but the back end of last year – were absolutely elite.

“There’s no more popular player in the Australian cricket team than Shaun, maybe his brother (Mitch) actually.

“It’s an incredible family, the Marsh family, they’re much loved within the team.”

While Langer was full of praise for Marsh’s ability to fill the void left by Warner, a fellow Australian great didn’t share the same optimism.

“I wouldn’t go back to Shaun Marsh,” Healy told SEN.

“We’ve got plenty of other talent in Shield cricket. We are better than going back to Shaun Marsh.”

