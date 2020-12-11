Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Persons of the Year

It follows in a long tradition of US Presidents being named to the post in the year of their election, most recently incumbent Donald Trump in 2016.

There is inevitably controversy over the pick, but as has repeatedly explained, the “Person of the Year” is not necessarily a mark of approval, but only of significance to the world – Adolf Hitler, after all, was the “winner” in 1938.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. (AP)

on Twitter said the victory of the Biden-Harris ticket represented “something historic”.

“Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed,” the magazine wrote.

US top doctor Dr Anthony Fauci, who achieved public prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic this year after a long and distinguished career in public service, was named as one of ‘s Guardians of the Year.

Other Guardians included US Black Lives Matter advocates Porche Bennett-Bey and Assa Traore – along with racial justice advocates and public health workers as a whole.

Guardians, in ‘s parlance, put themselves “on the line” to protect the ideals of democracy.

Entertainer of the Year went to superstar K-Pop group BTS, while Zoom founder Eric Yuan – unsurprisingly, in the year of COVID-19 – was named Businessperson of the Year.

US basketball great LeBron James was sportsperson of the year.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Getty)