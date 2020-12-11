Jenny Slate Debuts Baby Bump as She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

WENN

The ‘Parks and Recreation’ actress is adding mother to her resume as she officially announces that she is expecting her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck.

–

Actress Jenny Slate is pregnant.

The 38-year-old actress has revealed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” she and her fiance Ben Shattuck are set to welcome their first child.

Speaking about her lockdown experience, Jenny told the show’s host, “Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiance.”

“And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth.”

At that point, Jenny stood up and showed off her growing baby bump.

The actress, who played the role of Mona-Lisa Saperstein in “Parks and Recreation“, quipped, “It’s different. I feel different. Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They’ve been real pregnant for me.”

Jenny explained she’s actually enjoyed spending the last few months in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Venom” star shared, “It’s very nice to have something that’s incredibly positive during a time that’s hard and sad.”

“It’s nice to have a little secret treasure. But yeah, I’ve basically been just chilling out, doing exactly what I want to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants. I haven’t worn pants in many moons.”





Jenny and Ben got engaged in September 2019.