‘I don’t give a f**k’ Thug who battered homeless man in sleeping bag hits out after sick clip goes viral

A sick thug who appeared to attack a homeless man has hit back saying ‘I don’t give a f***k’.

We told how abhorrent footage of the brute kicking the rough sleeper in Liverpool city centre went viral on social media.

The clip sparked outrage when it was shared online and a police investigation is now underway into the shocking incident.

A man under the name, Theodor Leon, shared the video on Facebook.

In a post which has since been deleted, he wrote, ‘I don’t give a f***k’, the Liverpool Echo reports.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



He claimed that he was homeless and slammed those who had swamped his account with criticism for not taking the to “ask what actually gone on”.

The male said there was history between himself and the man he kicked and he said he was not bothered “one bit what people have got to say”.

Insisting he was not asking for remorse, he concluded: “Everyone f*** off and stop inboxing me. See me when ya see me cus am always on the road side.”

That comment was viewed by thousands and prompted more than 1,000 comments – many of them continuing to condemn the attack.

The attack had taken place outside the Dale Street branch of Tesco and was recorded on a dashcam.

Footage has been repeatedly shared online.

The clip showed three men, one of them with his face covered, on bikes with the main aggressor standing on the pavement and remonstrating angrily with the victim.

The attacker momentarily looked away before delivering a vicious kick straight to the face of the man, who had been wrapped in a sleeping bag.

The gang-of-three then cycled away.

The footage showed one witness covering her face with her hands in horror.

On Thursday, Merseyside Police said they were ware of the video and were trying to contact the victim and catch those responsible.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We can confirm we are currently investigating a video circulating on social media which appears to show a man being assaulted outside the Tesco Express store on Dale Street in Liverpool city centre.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish when the incident took place, identify the man to check he is safe and well and identify the people who are present in the video.”