How Selena Quintanilla’s Signature Beauty Has Stood the Test of Time

Like a true Aries, Selena was fiery, confident and vivacious. So it makes sense that her signature makeup style was equally as bold.

When the singer stepped on stage and swayed her hips from side-to-side in one of her iconic outfits, she always wore an electrifying red lip to go with it. In fact, many of her microphones were stained with the crimson color, including the mic she used for her record-breaking Houston Astrodome concert in 1995.

One of Selena’s go-to reds was Chanel Beauty’s lipstick in the shade Brick. Sadly, the brand has since discontinued the product. However, according to Allure, MAC Cosmetics’ Russian Red ($19) and So Chaude ($19) were also some of her faves. And luckily, they are still available to shop.

To get the perfect application, the magazine reports Selena used MAC Cosmetics’ Lip Pencils in Cherry ($18) and Mahogany ($18).

Although the “Si Una Vez” singer was known for wearing red lipstick, Suzette revealed to E! News in April that her sister also gravitated towards “lighter tones.” Suzette pointed out, “If you look at her older pictures, where she’s got her hair pulled back, she’s got the lighter, normal, everyday makeup on. That was her everyday look.”

One lighter shade the Tejano star frequently used, per an Instagram fan account that shared pictures from the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas, was from the drugstore: Revlon Softsilver Rose ($4.97), a frosted pink. It’s a color she donned at the Houston Astrodome in 1993.