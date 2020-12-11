High School Musical The Musical The Series Cast Who’s Who

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is about to start streaming on Disney+, and we already know it’s going to be ✨incredible✨.
So, to celebrate its release, we had Joshua Bassett, Dara Reneé, Larry Saperstein, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Joe Serafini, Sofia Wylie, and Julia Lester play a game of “Who’s Who,” and yes it was as hilarious as you’d expect.
They revealed who’s the most like their character, who’s most likely to have their Christmas tree up before Christmas, who’s the best at giving relationship advice, and so much more.
They even shared that while they’re on set, they LOVE to imitate each other…especially Matt.
…And Larry gave us a taste of those hilariously sweet impressions.
Though they did admit that their Matt impressions maaaaaaaaaay be a little exaggerated.
Honestly, this just makes me love this cast and this movie even more.
Be sure to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special when it comes to Disney+ on Dec. 11.
