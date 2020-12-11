Heritage Cannabis Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company“) today announced that it has accepted the resignation of its auditor MNP LLP (“Former Auditor“) as of December 8, 2020 and that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Davidson & Company LLP (“Successor Auditor“) as the Company’s auditor effective December 8, 2020, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for the Company. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102“)) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

Additionally, the Company has appointed Umar Syed as Corporate Secretary of Heritage, effective December 8, 2020.

Heritage is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

