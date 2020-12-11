Here’s How Gwen Stefani Almost Spilled Her Engagement News Early

Gwen Stefani is a pro at keeping secrets.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Blake Shelton virtually chatted with Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed a few weddings ideas. However, before the “God Gave Me You” singer could answer any questions, Seth Meyers wanted to know why his fiancée Gwen didn’t break the engagement news on his show when she was on back in October.

“I have a small gripe,” the host began, “which is, the very next day, she basically announced on Instagram that you guys have been engaged. That’s the kind of content we could have really had a lot of fun with.”

Blake laughed and noted that the ring was right there on the “Rich Girl” singer’s finger during the interview.

“She kept, like, doing this with her hand,” Blake recalled as he raised his left hand up to his mouth. “And you know, wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring. And I told her, I said, ‘You know you wear more jewelry than Mr. T. so I don’t think anybody is gonna pick up on that, Gwen. And they didn’t.”