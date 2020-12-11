Heidi Klum Backs Teen Daughter Leni in Making Modeling Debut on Vogue Cover

Vogue Germany

Joining the 16-year-old to grace the front page of the magazine’s Germany edition, the 47-year-old supermodel tells her daughter that the Vogue cover ‘is the best first step [in] the career you dream of.’

–

Heidi Klum could not be more proud of her teen daughter’s career choice. When Leni Klum followed in her footsteps and made her modeling debut, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host showed off her full support as she joined her 16-year-old in gracing the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February 2021 issue.

Sharing the special mother-daughter cover on Instagram, the 47-year-old supermodel wrote in German, “I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own.” She continued in the Thursday, December 10 post, “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”

“I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up ‘normally.’ But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably won’t either,” she added. “But you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you – on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place.”

Heidi went on to remind Leni to “always carry what [she has] given [her] over the past 16 years. For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones.” At the end, she noted, “Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!”

<br />

Also making use of the photo-sharing site to celebrate her modeling debut was Leni. Expressing her excitement over her first-ever cover shoot, she wrote in the caption, “So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

<br />

In an interview with Vogue, Leni admitted that she has always wanted to be a model. “It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself. The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early,” she spilled.