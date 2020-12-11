Harrison Ford Teams Up With ‘Logan’ Director to Close Out Indiana Jones’ Journey

Paramount Pictures

The Han Solo of the ‘Star Wars’ film series is set to return for the fifth and final ‘Indiana Jones’ film that is currently in pre-production and will kick off production next spring.

Harrison Ford is set to embark on his one last adventure as Indiana Jones. The actor has been confirmed to reprise his role as the title character in the upcoming fifth and final installment of the “Indiana Jones” film franchise.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy brought the good news to fans during the 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation on Thursday, December 3. At the event, “Logan” helmer James Mangold was also announced to be on board to direct the film.

According to Kennedy, “Indiana Jones V” will “conclude this iconic character’s journey.” Reiterating her announcement, Disney tweeted, “Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey.”

Filming is slated to kick off in spring 2021 for a July 2022 release date. There’s no word about Chris Pratt‘s involvement in the project, although the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star was previously rumored to be attached to star in the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Prior to the announcement at the Disney Investor Day presentation, producer Frank Marshall revealed that Mangold has been working on the script. He also assured that Ford will not be recast in the title role.

“Yeah, we are working on the script,” he told Den of Geek. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

The fourth “Indiana Jones” movie, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull“, featured Shia LaBeouf as Indy’s protege/son Mutt Williams. The film seemed to hint that Indy would pass the torch to his son, but Ford has been persistently against the idea.

“I think it just doesn’t work that way. And there’s definitely a distinction between passing the fedora and someone picking it up,” he said in 2008 of the final scene, which saw Indy’s iconic hat being blown away by wind and landed at Mutt’s feet, before Indy grabbed it out of Mutt’s hands and put it on his head again.