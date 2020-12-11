Gold Coast man who filmed himself using powertools to cut through door over dog obsession freed

A Gold Coast man who filmed himself using power tools to cut through a front door after forming a months-long obsession with a 14-year-old dog has been released back into the community in what the judge has labelled “a terribly unusual case”.

Then-42-year-old David Joseph Parker drove a stolen van to an elderly couple’s home in December last year and, using an angle grinder, chisel and circular saw, tried to open the front door while the terrified grandparents cowered inside.

The court heard Parker’s first encounter with Romi, a one-eyed Shih Tzu, was in September last year.

David Joseph Parker arrives at the home of a Gold Coast couple. (Supplied)

In October he stole the dog while the grandmother was walking through Burleigh Heads early one morning. It was found four days later on the side of a road 40km away.

Parker attended the elderly couple’s home more than 10 times in two months, requiring police intervention on multiple occasions.

His obsession came to a head on December 19 when he put the dog’s owners through a nearly 10-minute ordeal as he tried break through the door.

The former carpenter had fallen into financial difficulty and stopped taking medication for ADHD and autism spectrum disorder at the .

Judge David Jackson QC said he felt there was “a strong connection between the diagnosis and lack of medication” and Parker’s behaviour, which he labelled “very unusual conduct”.

Romi, a one-eyed Shih Tzu. (Supplied)

The court heard the victims’ lives had been “turned upside down” by the attack, which left them “terrified and confused”.

Parker was handed a total three-year sentence with immediate parole. A 10-year restraining order is also now in effect.