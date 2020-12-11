Giveaway: Win a HomeKit-Compatible Arlo Pro 3 Camera System

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Arlo to offer readers a chance to win an Arlo Pro 3 camera system that comes with two cameras and an Arlo SmartHub base station.



Priced at $499.99 for the two camera kit, the Arlo Pro 3 includes two wire-free cameras that can be placed anywhere inside or outside the home, both of which are controlled by the HomeKit-connected hub. More cameras can be added in the future for a whole-home security system, and setup is as simple and straightforward as any other HomeKit product.

The Arlo Pro 3 features a 2K ultra high definition resolution with a wide 160-degree viewing angle that allows for full visibility of an entire room or outdoor area. The camera has a six month battery life so there’s no need to charge it regularly.



There’s an integrated spotlight that you can set to come on to scare off would-be intruders, along with a loud siren sound. Both of these features can be set to be activated with motion or manually. You can also talk to people through the camera using two-way audio capabilities.

For when it’s dark, there’s a built-in night mode that displays full color night vision, a useful feature as many other similar cameras have a night mode that’s just black and white. The Arlo Pro 3 cameras can be mounted anywhere with a magnetic mount, and there’s also an included weatherproof magnetic charging cable. The weather-resistant camera design allows the Arlo Pro 3 to withstand heat, cold, rain, and sunlight.



The Arlo cameras come with a three free month Arlo Smart trial, which provides personalized notifications, advanced people detection, cloud activity zones, and offers a 30-day recording history. Arlo’s plans start at $2.99 per month for a single camera.



