Girl, seven, and boy, three, are killed when fire rips through family’s suburban three-storey house

A seven-year-old girl and a boy, three, have died after a fire ripped through a family’s suburban three-storey house.

A woman, 35, has suffered life-changing injuries including broken bones after jumping from a window to escape the blaze that broke out at around 7am yesterday in Eynesbury, a suburb of St Neots, Cambridgeshire.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene, a woman was taken to hospital and a 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries as he rushed inside to try to save the children.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.

Photographs from the scene show fire and smoke damage around windows on the first and second floors of the property.

A woman is now in hospital recovering after leaping from the building, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.

Organiser Angela Russell said: ‘A house fire broke out today leaving a family in shatters.

‘The mum is at hospital with broken bones after having to jump from the window, and devastatingly the 2 children 3 & 8 years didn’t survive.

‘The step dad is also receiving medical help after rushing home to try and gain access to save the children.

‘This couple have lost their home and most precious people in their life, please donate and help.’

Describing the scene today, an eyewitness said: ‘It looks pretty awful.

‘It’s a three-storey house – the top window and two windows on the middle floor are gutted, and the bottom floor window is covered with plastic.

‘Fire investigators are going in and out. There’s a dog unit here too, although they haven’t gone in yet.’

People have already started posting heartfelt messages of condolence on Facebook.

One person said: ‘So utterly heartbreaking. Condolences to all family and friends.’

Another added: ‘Absolutely devastating. RIP little angels and strength and love to the rest of the family at this heartbreaking .’

The fundraiser of another page, Gemma Phillips, said: ‘Having only recently been impacted by the devastation caused by the fire of my Aunt’s home, my heart completely goes out to this family.

‘I can only imagine the suffering they are going through. Let’s show them we care by donating to help them through the immeasurable trauma they must be experiencing.’

And Simona Bagnato wrote on Go Fund Me: ’10/12, in Eynesbury – Buttercup Avenue a house next to ours had an accident.

‘The house is totally burnt. ‘As neighbor (sic) I thought to help raising money for this family that have lost everything.

‘I know that a little help from each of us will make a difference for these unfortunate people. Thank you for your .’

Crews from Huntingdon, Sawtry, St Neots, Gamlingay, Cambridge, along with crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. Around 40 firefighters were in attendance yesterday.

Nearby residents raised the alarm after they noticed a ‘serious house fire’ had taken hold of the property in the Knights Park development near a Tesco superstore.

Cambridgeshire police said yesterday: ‘We were called at 7.16am this morning, Thursday December 10, by the ambulance service reporting a fire at a house in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

‘All three emergency services are in attendance. Residents are advised to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.’

Chief Fire Officer, Chris Strickland, told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘This is such a devastating incident and our thoughts remain with the family.

‘Crews fought tirelessly to get the fire under control and locate the children who they had been told were still in the house.

‘It’s one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we’re looking after the crews who were there.’