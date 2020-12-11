Founder David Sønstebø out of Iota Foundation after ‘unanimous’ board decision By Cointelegraph

Founder David Sønstebø out of Iota Foundation after ‘unanimous’ board decision
David Sønstebø will no longer be a part of the Iota Foundation, a non-profit which he helped co-found and most recently co-chaired.
According to an announcement from the Iota Foundation, the organization has “parted ways” with Sønstebø. It said it was a “unanimous decision, made by the Supervisory Board in the best interest of Iota and its ecosystem.”
