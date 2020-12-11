Founder David Sønstebø out of Iota Foundation after ‘unanimous’ board decision By Cointelegraph

Home Business Founder David Sønstebø out of Iota Foundation after ‘unanimous’ board decision By...

Founder David Sønstebø out of Iota Foundation after ‘unanimous’ board decision

David Sønstebø will no longer be a part of the Iota Foundation, a non-profit which he helped co-found and most recently co-chaired.

According to an announcement from the Iota Foundation, the organization has “parted ways” with Sønstebø. It said it was a “unanimous decision, made by the Supervisory Board in the best interest of Iota and its ecosystem.”