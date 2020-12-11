Former Atlanta Housewife Nene Leakes Unveils GIANT New Butt Implants!

Nene was fired for season 13 with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” , but it now appears that she’s moved onto bigger and better things.

And is hearing that Nene may have added a few new body parts to help her on her journey..

A new video leaked, showing Nene walking to the set of her new show – and her body looks much different.

Nene still has the same wide shoulders. But her legs are skinnier, and her butt is bigger – leading many to believe that she’s had butt augmentation surgery recently.

Here’s the video showing her walking to the set:

And here are a few screenshots, showing just what her new body looks like:

Nene Leakes has been working on a new talk show, which is slated to air on E!, leaked shortly after there were rumors that Nene planned on suing Bravo for discrimination.

But one of Nene’s closest friends quashed rumors of a Nene suit.

During an appearance on a recent episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Hollywood producer Brad Goreski explained his stance.

“This makes no sense to me,” Brad said of the rumors. “If Nene is suing Bravo like they say she is, and if she is fired like they say, this cannot be true. [The E! Network] is the same parent as Bravo. There is no way they would fire her and/or let her sue and give her a show.”

According to Brad, he doesn’t believe that the rumors can be true in regard to Nene’s issues behind the scenes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” because Nene has a great relationship with E!

“I don’t think this can happen if those [rumors] are true,” Brad continued. “So either the show got pulled from under [Bravo] or its a real show and Nene is fine with [‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’], if that makes sense.”