FKA twigs Reflects on “Worst Nightmare” After Her Shia LaBeouf Claims

Other allegations leveled in the lawsuit included counting kisses, reckless driving, keeping her in a “constant state of fear” by storing guns in their bedroom and “knowingly” giving her an STD and risking her health. The suit claimed he didn’t inform her that he had the disease and later dismissed it as “not that bad.”

The legal papers explained that FKA twigs is coming forward now to ensure that “never again will another woman be forced to undergo the brutal treatment” she said she received. The English musician will donate a significant portion of money from the case to charities for survivors of domestic violence.

On Friday, FKA twigs told The New York Times in her interview, “He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible.”